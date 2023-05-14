Taylor Swift had some words for a security guard during her Eras Tour stop in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 13.

Fan-shot video posted on Twitter shows Swift onstage during her performance of “Bad Blood”, interrupting herself to shout instructions to a member of the venue’s security team.

According to Variety, fans attending the show at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field show are claiming that some young fans were confronted by a security guard — hired by the venue, not by Swift — for reportedly being too close to a barricade.

In the video, Swift can be seen singing, and then gesturing toward the audience while calling out, “You guys!”

She then sang, and interrupted the song again, this time saying, “She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything!”

She then walks to the edge of the stage, and warns, “Hey! Stop!”

She then repeats that phrase one more time before continuing with the song.

🚨| Longer video of Taylor trying to stop a situation from further arising between security and some fans at tonight’s show during Bad Blood “Hey stop. He wasn’t doing anything. HEY! STOP!” pic.twitter.com/PqN8IIn04q — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 14, 2023

📹 | Front row video of Taylor Swift defending a fan tonight against a security guard #PhillyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/80TOhZXohC — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 14, 2023

A Twitter user is alleging that she and her fellow concert attendees were at the centre of the fracas, with Swift calling out security “because they kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off the barricade instead of just telling us to move.”

taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move — cheyenne (@jackandtaylor) May 14, 2023

In followup tweets, the Twitter user alleges that the security guards were on “a power trip towards every single women [sic] who was standing on the barricades,” describing the security personnel as “very aggressive for no reason” toward concertgoers.

+ we weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason — cheyenne (@jackandtaylor) May 14, 2023

Meanwhile, another fan — claiming to be a member of the same group who was allegedly harassed by security — shared a video claiming that a single security guard had been harassing her and her group throughout the concert.

Furthermore, she claims that the security guard was eventually escorted out of the venue, and she and the others were given free tickets to the Sunday night show at the same venue.