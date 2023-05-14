The Doctor is in — and he’s once again being portrayed by David Tennant.

As fans well know, Tennant portrayed the 10th iteration of the iconic Time Lord in “Doctor Who”, and will reprising the role in three BBC specials before Ncuti Gatwa steps into the TARDIS at the end of 2023.

A first trailer for the trio of specials also reveals their titles: “The Star Beast”, “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle”.

Last fall, BBC announced that Tennant would be returning, alongside Catherine Tate reprising her role as Donna Noble, in the specials, commemorating the 60th anniversary of the beloved sci-fi series.

In addition to Tennant and Tate, the trailer also features Yasmin Finney (“Heartstopper”) and “How I Met Your Mother” alum Neil Patrick Harris, with the latter costumed in a top hat and tails as he dances maniacally.

Interestingly, the announcement revealed that Tennant would be the 14th Doctor, with Gatwa playing the 15th.

“David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor. Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed too,” the BBC said in a statement.

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way,” added “Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davies. “The path to Ncuti’s 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun. And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose.”