Britney Spears is calling out the media for “bullying” her with inaccurate stories that write “hateful things” about her.

On Friday, May 12, the “Toxic” singer shared a post on Instagram seemingly addressing tabloid reports claiming that she’s addicted to caffeine, drinking Red Bull and other heavily caffeinated beverages in order to awake for days on end.

In a lengthy caption, Spears wrote, “My mind gets busy and sometimes that can be an easy target to mess with…. Anyways, I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride… I can’t even look at it !!! And green tea is my prized possession !!! You clever little turds…”

She continued by refuting the claims that she drinks Red Bull to stay awake.

“Sorry but I never stay up late with Red Bull !!! It is absolutely the worst drink ever,” she added before targeting the outlets behind those stories.

“I don’t like people in media bullying me and saying hateful things,” she added, before addressing her 42 million IG followers.

“I’d like to check in on some of my fans !!! How are you guys doing ??? What’s going on in your lives ??? How are you feeling lately ??? What activities are you doing these days 🌷🌷🌷 ???” she concluded.