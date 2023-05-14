Hailey Bieber attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue on April 27, 2023 in New York City.

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her future and the possibility of starting a family one day.

The model, 26, was asked about having children with husband Justin Bieber in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

“I literally cry about this all the time,” she admitted, while laughing. “I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

The Rhode Beauty founder added, “We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Hailey and Justin got married in 2018 following a whirlwind engagement.