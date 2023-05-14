Lisa Rinna is disputing Andy Cohen’s characterization of her exit from “The Real Housewives of Bevelry Hills” as a “pause.”

In his latest book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, the “Watch What Happens Live” host writes about Rinna’s departure from “RHOBH”, recalling that Rinna told him about his decision in a late-night text, but then allegedly changed her mind.

According to Cohen, reports E! News, he came to the conclusion that Rinna “should go on pause but absolutely come back” eventually.

“Feels like she has a toxic relationship with the show at this point, and taking a breath away could do everyone good,” Cohen wrote in the book.

In addition, he wrote in the book’s epilogue, “We mutually agreed with Rinna that she should take a break from the show (this is a real pause).”

Rinna, however, disagrees with that depiction, with a rep issuing a statement to E! News insisting Rinna isn’t on a “pause” from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, she’s done.

“There was never any discussion with anyone about that concept,” the rep said. “Her contract ended, and the parties mutually agreed not to engage on a new one. She felt her time on the show had run its course and she was more than happy to move on. And she still does not regret it.”