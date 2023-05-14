Tom Brady is honouring Gisele Bündchen on Mother’s Day 2023.

On Sunday, the retired NFL star took to Instagram to pay tribute to the most important women in his life.

READ MORE: Gisele Bündchen Is Light As A Feather At Her First Met Gala Since Tom Brady Split

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Refutes Report Claiming He’s Skeptical About Moving Forward With Fox Sports Deal: ‘Fake News’

“Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”

The post included photos of his ex-wife and their two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian 10, as well as a photo of himself with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and their son John “Jack” Moynahan, 15.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce last October after 13 years of marriage.