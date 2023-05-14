Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown are officially married, after tying the knot in Napa Valley, Calif.

The former “Bachelor” star and the political strategist said “I do” at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley on Saturday, May 13.

According to People, the nuptials took place in front of about 200 guests, with the couple hosting a disco-themed pool party as part of their reception.

Both grooms wore Tom Ford suits for their big day.

“We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like,” Underwood told People.

The reality TV star, who came out as gay in 2021, added, “And for the entire weekend we recognize that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding.”