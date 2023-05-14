It seems that Taylor Swift’s dad and Matty Healy are getting to know each other amid romance rumours between The 1975 frontman and the “Blank Space” singer.

Healy was spotted watching the “Era’s Tour” in Philadelphia on Saturday night from a box in the stands, where Scott Swift stood alongside him.

In videos circulating online, the pair can be seen enjoying the concert and jamming out together

Swift and Joe Alwyn ended their relationship earlier this year after six years together.

Swift was first linked to Healy when he was spotted at the Nashville stop of her “Eras Tour” last month.

“Taylor and Matty like each other,” a source told ET shortly thereafter. “Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.”