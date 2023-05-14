Despite the turmoil of recent developments and headlines surrounding her estranged husband, Jimmie Allen, expectant mom Alexis Gale still made sure to find some light to shine on Mother’s Day.

Gale — who is pregnant with her and Allen’s third child — took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to share a snapshot of her recent sonogram and reveal the sex of their forthcoming baby.

Under the black-and-white ultrasound image, Gale wrote, “My baby boy” with a heart emoji. She added, “Happy Mother’s Day.”

Photo: Alexis Gale/Instagram

Allen, who’s dad to 8-year-old Aadyn from a previous relationship, proposed to Gale in July 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Naomi Bettie, in March 2020. The pair went on to tie the knot in May 2021. Their second child, a daughter named Zara James, was born in October 2021.

Allen and Gale announced the news that they were expecting their third child together on April 21 — as part of a joint statement in which they also announced that they had decided to separate.

One week later, Allen and Gale filed for divorce. In documents obtained by ET, both Allen and Gale filed on April 28, which they also listed as their official date of separation. They both also cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

While Allen is asking for joint custody of their two daughters, Gale is asking that the children live primarily with her.

Additionally, she is asking the “Down Home” singer to pay for her and the kids’ health insurance and requests that Allen name her as the beneficiary of his life insurance. Gale is also asking to be awarded her own property and for an equitable division of all marital assets, as well as alimony, noting in the docs that she is “dependent” on Allen’s income for her support now and in the future.

The divorce filing came almost exactly two weeks before news broke that a woman who worked for Allen had filed a lawsuit against the country superstar claiming he raped her and repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse and harassment over the course of 18 months as his day-to-day manager.

In a report published on May 11 by Variety, the 37-year-old country crooner is accused of numerous instances of sexual assault, battery and rape by the woman, who filed the lawsuit in Tennessee federal court and is identified only as “Jane Doe.”

In a statement to ET provided by his attorney, Allen admitted to having had a “sexual relationship” with the woman suing him, but claimed it was consensual for nearly two years. He also vowed to “mount a vigorous defense” to Doe’s claims, and added, “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever.”

In the wake of the lawsuit, Allen was subsequently dropped by his music label, BBR Music Group, and was pulled from the upcoming CMA Fest lineup in June.

