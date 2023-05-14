Billie Lourd is remembering her iconic mom, Carrie Fisher, on Mother’s Day.

The “Scream Queens” star took to Instagram to share an emotional post on Sunday, May 14.

“Even though I’ve been a mom for almost 3 years and now have 2 kids of my own, the first thing I think of when I hear happy Mother’s Day is her,” wrote the actress.

“Even though it’s been over 6 years since she died, when I first wake up, this still feels like her day – not mine. But as the day goes on, I remember it is my day too now.”

Lourd continued, “I am a mother to two magical little creatures that I adore to my core, and there is nothing that brings me more joy than being their mother. And even though she’s not here, it’s still her day. It’s our day now. And that is both sad and weirdly beautiful at the same time. With the magic of life comes the reality of grief. It is all intertwined. Mother’s Day can be many things.”

She concluded, “So like I say every year. Happy Mother’s Day but also griefy / sad / lonely / estranged / frustrated / etc Mother’s Day! Mixed Emotions Mother’s Day!!! (Hallmark or whoever else makes cards out there – y’all should make that a card!!!) sending my love to anyone and everyone out there who needs it. You are not alone. ❤️”

Fisher passed away in December 2016, just one day before her mother, Debbie Reynolds.