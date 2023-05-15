Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Demi Moore is taking things back to the beginning.

On Sunday, the 60-year-old shared black-and-white Mother’s Day photos on her Instagram account with her newborn baby granddaughter, plus a throwback.

READ MORE: Rumer Willis Hopes Her Baby Has Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s ‘Goofiness’

In the first photo, Moore stands by a pool with her granddaughter, Louetta, in her arms, along with the caption, “Circle of life. Happy Mother’s Day!”

In the second photo Moore is seen cuddling with her daughter Rumer Willis, who welcomed Louetta with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas late last month.

Moore also shared a third throwback photo of herself pregnant and posing nude.

READ MORE: Demi Moore Thinks Her Dog Could Take Guinness Shortest Dog World Record

In the comments, daughter Scout Willis wrote, “😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🫠🫠.”

Emma Heming, the wife of Moore’s ex, Bruce Willis, also commented, “Oh that’s beautiful.”

Other celebs also commented, including Elizabeth Perkins, Kelly Ripa, Jaimie Alexander, Ryan Murphy, Olivia Munn and more.