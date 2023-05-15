The global spotlight is shining on Singapore as Prince William announces the location for this year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony.

In an official announcement on Sunday, the Prince of Wales’ annual environmental project is gearing up to host its award ceremony in the vibrant city on Tuesday, November 7.

Prince William will crown five winners across the Earthshot categories — Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate — with £1 million each to help escalate their innovative plans to protect our planet’s future.

READ MORE: King Charles III Poses With Prince William And Prince George In New Portrait

The Princes of Wales, 40, said in a statement: “The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there. After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that The Earthshot Prize is traveling to Singapore, where the groundbreaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated.”

The Earthshot Prize award ceremony will be accompanied by an entire week of events beginning on November 6. The string of inaugural events will see global leaders, businesses and investors join forces with the Earthshot Prize winners to fast-track their planet-saving solutions.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Would Have ‘Personally Regretted’ Not Attending Coronation, Says King’s Former Press Secretary

The 2023 Earthshot Prize collective have made a remarkably positive impact on the planet, with more than 1.5 million people benefiting from finalist solutions. Their extraordinary efforts have led to over 7,000 hectares of land, almost 2.1 million hectares being protected or restored, and over 35,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions being reduced or avoided.

In 2020, Prince Williams pioneered the Earthshot Prize with plans to award solutions until 2030.