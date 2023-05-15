Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram Story is melting hearts.

The business mogul, 42, received a heartwarming Mother’s Day gift from her four kids, which she shared with her 355 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

As part of a gift set up by her sister Khloé Kardashian, 38, the SKIMS founder’s four kids — Saint, North, 9, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — can be seen voicing their affection for their reality TV star mom in a video card.

“Look at how sweet Khloé is. She made these for all of us,” Kim exclaimed before opening the card.

“Happy Mother’s Day! We love you so much” was adorably written on the front of the card as inside revealed a tiny screen with a precious pre-recorded message from her four children.

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story — Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram Story

A smiley Saint expressed his loving gratitude for his mom, saying: “Mom, I’m truly grateful for you. I might act rude sometimes and say hurtful things, but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything.”

The 9-year-old continued, describing his mom as his “favourite in the family,” and sweetly added, “I even love you more than my adorable little brother Psalm. I love you. Never forget that.”

Kardashian captioned the video with a teary-eyed emoji.

The messages didn’t stop there, as Psalm and North also chimed in with their sweet shoutouts. “Love you. You are the best in the world. You make my day every day,” expressed North.

Kardashian shares her four kids with rapper Kanye West, who she separated from in 2021.