On Mother’s Day, Nick Jonas gave his lady love Priyanka Chopra Jonas the cutest shoutout possible. Nick posted an adorable photo and video of Priyanka with her daughter Malti Marie. The mother-daughter duo looked button-cute in the clip posted by Nick.

“Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM’s world every day. ❤️,” Nick captioned the post.

The couple got engaged in July 2018 and married in December after only a few short months. In January 2022, they delivered Malti via surrogate.

Nearly four months after Malti’s birth, the delighted couple published their first picture of their daughter online last year. In the adorable photo, which was shared on their Instagram profiles, Priyanka is holding their baby close to her bosom while Nick is gazing lovingly at the child.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the “Love Again” actress wrote on her post. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

The Jonas Brothers will embark on a U.S. tour in August after releasing their sixth studio album, “The Album,” on Friday.