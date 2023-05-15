There’s a new addition to the Stewart family.

Rock icon Rod Stewart’s daughter, Ruby, announced the most precious Mother’s Day gift on her Instagram on Sunday: the arrival of her new baby boy with her fiancé Jake Kalic.

The singer and model, the fourth child and third daughter born of rockstar Rod Stewart, shared the heartwarming message alongside an adorable set of photos of her new infant, Otis.

“This love… unlike any other love I’ve ever known,’ wrote the new mom, 35. The baby was born just a few days before Mother’s Day on May 9.

“I am only a mirror of what I feel from you… I can’t remember what life was like before you…. But nothing else matters now that you’re here… Your arrival into the world marks the beginning of our family… it all started with you Otis.”

The photos included snaps of the newborn swaddled in a cozy blanket and being nestled in his mom’s arms.

Celebratory comments flocked underneath the post, with Ruby’s sister Renee writing: “Love you so much… can’t wait to meet you Otis! ❤️ Aunty Nay Nay x”

The new dad also shared a sweet message to his Instagram, penning a heartwarming post of his own: “‘Otis Stewart Kalick showed up, 12 days late for his reservation, happy and healthy. Otis’ Mom is incredible. Happy first Mother’s Day @rubystewart.”

Rod Stewart, 78, is a grandfather to three kids, including 11-year-old Delilah, daughter of Kimberly Stewart and actor Benicio Del Toro. Additionally, his son Lee Stewart and partner Nicol Ann celebrate the recent arrival of their son, Louie, born on May 12.