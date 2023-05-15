The Weeknd was serious about saying goodbye to his stage name.

On Monday, the Canadian artist changed his name on Instagram and Twitter to his birth name, Abel Tesfaye, CNN reported.

The change comes after the singer had recently expressed his desire to put his stage name, The Weeknd, to bed with his upcoming album.

“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” he told W Magazine, in an interview earlier this month.

“It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter,” he continued. “I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

He added that the release of his next album would likely be his last using the stage name.

“The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd,” Tesfaye said. “This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”

The 33-year-old began releasing music anonymously online in 2009, cycling through early aliases like Noise and Kin Kane, eventually settling on The Weeknd before finding success in the early 2010s.