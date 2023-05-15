Pierce Brosnan says he never loses his temper.

The “James Bond” actor revealed that meditation helps him maintain mental equilibrium and that it “would be no point” to let rage to fester.

Speaking to the latest US edition of Closer magazine, he said: “I don’t get angry. I could get angry – but where would that anger go? There would be no point,” per Bang Showbiz.

Brosnan also reflected on how water “has always been a part of my joy and existence” since he now lives with his second wife Keely Shaye Smith in Kauai, Hawaii.

“I have fond memories of the seaside,” he said. “So when I dropped into America in the 1980s, there was only one place to be — and that was on the coast.

“L.A. just didn’t hold the same magic for me as the Malibu coastline.”

For the dark comedy “The Matador” and the miniseries “Nancy Astor”, Brosnan has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards. And for his services to the film business, the actor got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1997. He was ranked No. 15 on The Irish Times’ list of the best Irish performers in films in 2020.