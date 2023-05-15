Jamie Foxx is already planning his return to TV.

On Monday, Fox announced the actor will host a brand new game show, “We Are Family”, along with his daughter Corinne Foxx, People reported.

The show is a musical guessing game in which contestants must guess which mysterious celebrity a non-famous person is related to.

A different celebrity and their relative will appear in each episode, with the famous person’s identity hidden from contestants and viewers, as clues as given.

The studio audience will be vying to win a cash prize of up to $100,000 for guessing the name of the celebrity.

“We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,” said Jamie and Corinne in a statement. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

Jamie, who is currently recovering from a recently medical issue, is also the host of Fox’s musical game show “Beat Shazam”, also with his daughter as co-host.

As the actor has been in recovery, Nick Cannon has stepped in to host “Beat Shazam” along with Kelly Osbourne.

Corinne gave an update on her father’s condition last week, writing in her Instagram story, “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” while teasing a “work announcement.”