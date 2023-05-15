Chrissy Teigen celebrated more than just herself on Mother’s Day.

The entrepreneur, 37, shared a touching post on Instagram on Sunday, shining a light and honouring all of the special caretakers who assist her in mothering her three kids that she shares with singer John Legend — daughter Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 7, and Esti Maxine, 4 months.

“Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be,” she praised in her slideshow of photos, which showcased snaps of her kids hanging out with several dedicated caretakers. “I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives. We love you.”

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Snuggles Up To Baby Esti While Recovering From ‘Full-Body’ Sickness

The post earned a sizable amount of praise from Instagram commenters for its authenticity, with one user writing: “Thank you for being transparent! Such a breath of fresh air!”

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Celebrate Easter In Italy With Family

However, the Sports Illustrated cover girl has had her parenting criticized by the internet’s trolling nature in recent months. Last month, some netizens flocked to Teigen’s Instagram to voice judgment regarding how she and her husband held their baby Esti in a series of vacation photos.

Teigen clapped back at the comments, telling online haters that Esti is extremely calm while held in her dad’s arms.

Leged and Teigen welcomed Esti on Jan. 13 via c-section.