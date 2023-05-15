Lily-Rose Depp, who is the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and French model Vanessa Paradis, recently revealed that she has been dating rapper 070 Shake, real name Danielle Balbuena, for 4 months strong.

Lily-Rose captioned a picture of herself kissing Balbuena on her Instagram Story, “4 months with my crush.” In the picture, the New Jersey native could be seen grabbed by the French-American actress as they kissed for the camera.

Picture Credit: Lily-Rose Depp Instagram Stories

READ MORE: Lily-Rose Depp Shares Why She’s Chosen To Avoid Recent Headlines About Her Dad Johnny Depp, Talks Growing Up With Famous Parents

The couple reportedly started dating around the middle of January, and rumors of their relationship initially spread during Paris Fashion Week, which was held from February 27 to March 7 of this year.

“I think that the value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age,” she said during an appearance on Drew Barrymore’s talk show in April 2021.

Lily-Rose has dated famous people in the past, but she has always made an effort to keep her private affairs private. However, her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet received the most attention. After co-starring in the film “The King,” the two stars were rumored to be dating. Their relationship gained substantial notice after they were spotted kissing on a boat in September 2019.

On the professional front, Lily-Rose will co-star with Abel Tesfaye in “The Idol.”