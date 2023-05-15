Martha Stewart is making Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history.

The homemaking wizard announced Monday on NBC’s “Today” that she will be one of the four cover stars for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2023 issue, alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader.

Stewart, 81, is making a notable splash and cementing herself in history as the oldest cover star in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history.

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,'” said the household guru to the publication.

“And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic,” she continued.

While speaking with “Today” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Stewart explained that she prepared for the big shoot by disciplining her dietary intake, revealing: “I didn’t starve myself, but I didn’t eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months.”

Sharing further details, she revealed she went to “Pilates every other day” and emphasized her commitment to embracing a “clean life.”

The domestic diva also explained that she tries not to focus on the aging process but instead on “good living and successful living.”

She described her mom as her role model, sharing: “After four kids, she was still wearing a two-piece bathing suit. And she still had two more after that and she was still wearing a two-piece bathing suit, so that’s pretty fabulous. My genes are good.”

The dreamy and beachy photos of Stewart can be seen here.