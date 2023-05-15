Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tom Cruise really showed up for Janet Jackson.

On Friday, Jackson performed a concert on her “Together Again Tour” in Charlotte, North Carolina, which the “Top Gun: Maverick” attended.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise Flies An Old Fighter Plane While Accepting MTV Movie Award

The pair also managed to catch up backstage at the concert, and Jackson shared a photo of them posing together on Instagram.

“T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together 😊

#TogetherAgainTour 🫶🏽,” she wrote in the caption.

Commenters were loving the meetup, including singer Ciara, who wrote, “Amazing photo!”

Cruise is just the latest star to show up for Jackson’s tour, include Ciara, Angela Bassett, Questlove, Katie Holmes and more.

READ MORE: Janet Jackson Hitting Toronto On 2023 ‘Together Again’ Tour With Ludacris, Teases ‘New Music’

Jackson shared photos of herself will all the celebrity attendees at her Madison Square Garden show in New York last week on Instagram.

Jackson embarked on her latest tour last month in Florida, performing a 40-song setlist of classics from across her career, and deep cuts she’s never performed live before.

The 33-date tour, which features Ludacris as a supporting act, will arrive in Toronto for a show on May 23.