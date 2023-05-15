Julie Chrisley, who is presently incarcerated for seven years for financial crimes, was not there for the Chrisley family’s Mother’s Day celebration.

Chase Chrisley posted a flashback image of the duo on Instagram. “Happy Mothers Day my angel! I love you!,” Chase wrote the post’s caption.

Savannah Chrisley, in contrast, posted a longer message along with a moving video montage set to “Mother” by Kacey Musgraves.

“For those that have misconceptions of who JULIE CHRISLEY is … let me help you,” she wrote. “SHE IS an OUTSTANDING mother, SHE IS and even more AMAZING wife, SHE IS an even better daughter, SHE IS one hell of a friend, SHE IS a woman of God, SHE IS a breast cancer survivor, SHE IS a mother to more than just the children she birthed, SHE IS loyal, SHE IS fierce, SHE IS… EVERYTHING that I hope to be. I MISS YOU MAMA ❤️ I will forever fight for you.”

When Todd Chrisley, their father, was found guilty of conspiring to conduct bank fraud, conspiring to defraud the United States, and tax fraud, he was also found guilty and given a 12-year jail term in Federal jail Camp Pensacola in Florida.

Following their release from jail, Todd and Julie will each need to complete an extra 16 months of probation. Since then, Savannah has taken on the role of Chloe’s main guardian along with her younger brother Grayson. Chloe was adopted by Todd and Julie in 2016 from Todd’s estranged son, Kyle.