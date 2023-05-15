Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’s husband, is fiercely firing back at TMZ for their “disgusting” TV special about the pop superstar.

The TV special, which releases Monday, indicates that the “Toxic” singer and Asghari’s marriage is in trouble.

Asghari, 29, took to Instagram to set the record straight.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Slams The Media For ‘Bullying Me & Saying Hateful Things’

“I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” said the fitness model on an Instagram Story on Sunday night.

The newly minted actor then recalled how Spears was treated under her conservatorship, which she was legally released from in 2021.

“How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father [Jamie Spears] tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?” Asghari asked to his 3 million Instagram followers.

Asghari took a stand against the outlet for putting his wife, 41, “under a microscope” when she regained control from her management and urged his followers not to be swayed by “clickbait articles.”

READ MORE: Britney Spears’ ‘Brutally Honest’ Memoir Is Reportedly Finished: ‘No Stone Is Left Unturned’

“All of a sudden — after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?”

His post came hours before TMZ published an article describing his marriage to the pop phenom as “in trouble” and stating that Spears has gotten physical with him during arguments and that he doesn’t sleep at their home.

“TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom” premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.