Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in “Wicked” will give you all the feels.

New images from the “Wicked” set have surfaced, revealing the “Bridgerton” actor for the first time in his part as Friyeo, the charmingly illiterate Winkie prince involved in a love triangle with Elphaba, who is played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively.

Bailey can be seen in the pictures wearing regal attire and holding the hand of Grande, who is portraying the Good Witch. The photos are from the Buckinghamshire set of Jon M. Chu’s forthcoming film adaptation of the popular Broadway production.

Bailey, who usually has a darker hairstyle, is pictured looking dapper in a green and gold prince’s attire while sporting light brown highlights. Bailey stands out next to Grande, whose shimmering purple gown and silver crown dazzle against the set’s floral backdrop. Bailey has tassels, golden buttons, and all the finishing touches of a storybook prince. Grande is seen battling England’s frigid spring weather in a blue puffer coat while the two are smiling in between shots.

EXCLUSIVE: From Viscount To Prince! Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey Is Spotted On The Wicked Set In Costume For The First Time. Picture by: Bav Media / SplashNews.com — Photo by: Bav Media / SplashNews.com

Jeff Goldblum plays the fabled Wizard of Oz in the movie “Wicked,” while Jonathan Slater, who previously appeared in “Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical,” will portray Boq, the love interest of Elphaba’s younger sister Nessarose.

The first section of the movie, which will be distributed in two parts, will premiere in theatres in November.