Don’t underestimate Jack Harlow’s game.

As the rapper makes his acting debut alongside Sinqua Walls in 20th Century Studios’ remake of “White Men Can’t Jump”, the two courtside co-stars sat down for an interview with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey.

The highly anticipated remake of the 1992 comedy classic sees Harlow, playing the role of Jeremy, and Walls, taking the part of Kamal, team up as an unlikely duo to swindle other ballers out of cash so they can enter a basketball tournament with a $500,000 cash prize.

Harlow, who loves the sport, was asked if he would beat Toronto’s own Drake while playing on the Canadian rapper’s home court.

“Love Toronto, Drizzy, love you, but real talk, I definitely think Jack’s beating Drake,” immediately chimed in Wallis. “We’ve seen Drake’s jump shot.”

Harlow then shared a personal anecdote of playing Drake on the court, revealing that he’s already won against the Raptors’ global ambassador.

“I’ve never played Drake one-on-one but I’ve played Drake on the opposing team and guarded him and my team won,” said the Kentucky-born rapper. “So I’ll just say that.”

“He’s more skilled than me, he can shoot better than me, but sometimes you just want it,” continued the rapper. “You really just want the win, and I don’t care about stats, I don’t care about how I look, I just want to win.”

“White Men Can’t Jump” is now playing on Hulu.