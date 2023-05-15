Sylvester Stallone would be happy to turn back the clock for a do-over.

The iconic movie star is debuting his new reality show, “The Family Stallone”, this week, and he and his family sat down with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante to talk all about it.

Despite his decades on screen, doing a reality show was new, and it came with its own challenges, which Stallone has come to appreciate.

“I feel actually it was a learning experience,” he said. “I know the term is used ad nauseam, but it was. I learned to really relax and enjoy it and realize this is a whole different art form. I mean, because it is, it’s not easy to do. It’s like people used to dismiss action films like, ‘Oh, that’s easy.’ I go, ‘No, it’s really hard to do.’ Well, a reality show is also really hard to do. And now I’ve embraced it.”

He added, “I love it. I love my daughter, my wife. So we’re having a good time. And people are really seeing something that is actually being documented. It’s not being set up.”

In one of the episodes of the new show, Stallone shares his view that time is currency, especially when it comes to balancing work and family life, which prompted the question, if he could go back in time and do things differently in his career, what would he change?

“Everything!” Stallone said. “Everyone goes, ‘I wouldn’t change a thing.’ Oh, BS. Give me a break, ‘Wouldn’t change a thing,’ yeah you would. Especially the amount of time, like the kind of films I chose, the locations and what you sacrifice for that. I mean, you come back, you’re gone so long, you almost have to wear a name tag. ‘Hi, I’m Dad.’ You know, that kind of thing. So I would never go through with that again. Never, never, never, never. And I feel as though those are precious moments gone forever. And I feel really bad.”

The actor continued, “You also lose how to interact. You know, there’s a certain dynamic that’s very delicate in a family, and if you’re not part of it, you come in, you’re kind of like a stranger. You don’t get with that flow for a long time. Then when you do go with the flow, guess what? Call of the wild, time to move off. ‘Where are you going?’ ‘Oh, the Philippines. See you later. Six months,’ that kind of thing. Or Bulgaria.

“And yeah, I’d change it all. I would just do reality TV. I’d just stay home. We’d be on our 30th season.“

“The Family Stallone” premieres May 17 on Paramount+.