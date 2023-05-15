“The Simpsons” has immortalized Lizzo as a character, complete with her renowned flute!

The “About Damn Time” singer shared a clip from her first appearance on the venerable cartoon series on Instagram on Sunday. The show stars Homer Simpson, his wife Marge, their wayward son Bart, and Lisa and Maggie, Bart’s younger sisters.

“Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons — now I can add my name to the list! Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true 💖 (yes I’m wearing @yitty and playing @sashabefluting ) !!!!,” captioned the video.

The four-time Grammy winner highlighted in her post that she was playing her well-known flute, “Sasha Flute,” which has its own Instagram profile.