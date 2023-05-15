Click to share this via email

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny turned heads at a birthday bash on Sunday night as they attended in coordinated leather outfits.

The star-studded event in Santa Monica was a birthday party for Travis Bennett, a.k.a. Yung Taco, according to TMZ.

The stylish couple made a bold statement at the party, with Bad Bunny, 29, rocking a head-to-toe leather look and trendy red-tinted shades, while Jenner, 27, sported a chic leather trenchcoat and leggings.

Also in attendance was rapper Tyler, the Creator, who eventually joined the lovebirds at the Shorebar next door for some afterparty escapades.

Shorebar was overflowing with celebs, including Winnie Harlow, her boyfriend Kyle Kuzma, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.

Rumours of the supermodel and Puerto Rican musician’s relationship continue to swirl, as the pair were recently photographed at a Lakers game on Friday and enjoyed a horseback riding session earlier last month.