Sylvester Stallone is big into reality TV.

The “Rocky” star is debuting his new reality show, “The Family Stallone”, this week, and sitting down with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, Sly and his family shared his favourite reality shows.

On top of being a fan of “The Bachelor”, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone added that he’s very into “Dancing with the Stars”.

Stallone added that he’s also a fan of “90 Day Fiancé” and “Below Deck”.

“He loves ‘Below Deck’,” his daughters exclaimed.

They also added “My Gypsy Wedding” to the list, with Stallone agreeing, along with “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

“‘Dr. Pimple Popper’,” Stallone added. “That one I peaked with.”

Joking about the relatability of an action star enjoying reality TV, the actor said, “There’s hope for everyone! That’s all I can say.”

“The Family Stallone” premieres May 17 on Paramount+.