Don’t let Sylvester Stallone cut your hair.

The “Rocky” star, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and their daughters Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet recently sat down with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante to talk about their new reality show “The Family Stallone”.

Discussing Stallone’s role as a “girl dad,” Jennifer shared the most girly girl dad thing she’s seen her husband do.

“Well, he loves to do their hair,” she said. “So when they were little, he always would cut their hair, blow dry it.”

“Don’t believe a word of this,” the actor joked.

His wife added that he would “braid it, colour it, do everything. Dye it.”

Sophia jumped in to says, “I’ll be honest, it was horrible.”

“I went to beautician school when I was 16 for about three weeks,” Stallone revealed, “and I realized people are walking out of there bald. I just had no talent. Look at these hands.”

“But you thought you could experiment on the girls,” Jennifer laughed.

Stallone agreed, “I could experiment on them because they can’t complain,” adding, “Oh, it was horrifying.”

“It was horrible,” Sistine said.”We had identity crises.”

“The Family Stallone” premieres May 17 on Paramount+.