“Feed The Beast,” the much awaited first album by Kim Petras, will be released on June 23 via Republic Records/Amigo Records. Petras has a lot in her kitty.

READ MORE: New Music Friday: Kim Petras, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd & More!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will feature Kim on the cover. The May/June Pride Issue of OUT, which celebrates the variety and tenacity of the LGBTQ+ community, will also feature Kim on its cover.

Kim has dropped the hot tune “Alone” with diamond-selling hip-hop legend Nicki Minaj, and it’s already received millions of plays. Next, Kim will perform at Governor’s Ball in New York City on June 9 and on June 23, she will perform live on the TODAY Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series to celebrate the release of her album “Feed The Beast” on NBC.

Kim Petras will release her debut album ‘Feed the Beast’ on June 23rd. pic.twitter.com/kD2pWokkCm — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 15, 2023

Kim is continuing a historic year that started with her and Sam Smith’s LGBTQ-historic Grammy win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their huge pop hit “Unholy”—which has just surpassed one billion streams and was performed by Kim and Sam on the Grammy Awards, Saturday Night Live, and the BRIT Awards.