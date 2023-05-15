Click to share this via email

The highly-anticipated all-stars cast for “RHONY Legacy” is here.

Peacock announced the cast for the fifth season of its popular “Housewives” spin-off show “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” today.

Fan favourites Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman will reunite in Saint Barthélemy for an adventure of a lifetime.

That’s not the only location the cast will visit, as they’ll revisit the infamous house on Saline Beach featured in Season 5 of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Previous seasons of the show featured cast members like housewives Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant of “The Real Housewives of Potomac”, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton of “The Real Housewives of Miami”, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”, Leah McSweeney of “The Real Housewives of New York City” and Porsha Williams “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”. The drama and fun-filled season took place in Thailand.

The first three seasons of the show are currently available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 4 is set to debut later this year.