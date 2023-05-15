Reba McEntire is getting a seat at the iconic red chairs on “The Voice” Season 24.

The country music icon, 68, will join returning judges John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani as she plans to light up the reality competition with her industry expertise.

While the Country Music Hall of Fame member is officially stepping into the spotlight as a coach on the hit NBC series, back in April, she told ET Canada she wasn’t feeling up to it during an interview with Morgan Hoffman.

“Well, I couldn’t tell anybody that they couldn’t sing,” revealed McEntire, reflecting on her initial hesitation to join the show.

“I can’t do that. You know, I could say, you know, ‘Don’t quit your day job’ or ‘do you have any hobbies?’ But I could never just say ‘you don’t have what it takes.’ I just couldn’t do that to a person.”

The Grammy winner further explained that she didn’t know if she had it in her to “sugarcoat it enough” when judging a competitor’s vocal capabilities.

As McEntire now prepares to join the judging slot for “The Voice” Season 24, she’s also releasing her lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, on October 10. The book will also be released with an accompanying album, NOT THAT FANCY.

Tune into “One-on-One with Reba McEntire” airing Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App. See more from the special in the clip below.