Jack Harlow is opening up about his exhilarating experience on the set of his first film, “White Men Can’t Jump”.

In an exclusive interview with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, Harlow and his costar Sinqua Walls get candid about how hard the Kentucky-born rapper worked to perfect his role in the remake of the 1992 classic.

The 20th Century Studios remake sees Harlow playing the role of Jeremy alongside Walls, who takes on the character Kamal. The two form an unexpectedly dynamic duo as they team up to hustle and outsmart fellow basketball players in a daring scheme to enter a high-stakes tournament with a massive $500,000 cash prize at stake.

On the topic of earning the support of his fellow castmates, Harlow said: “It feels damn good.”

“You know, these people are so kind, f**k man,” continued the 25-year-old rapper.

“You know, I’ll tell you something this guy told me one day,” said Harlow while placing his hand on Walls’ shoulder. “And I was real nervous showing up and he said to me, ‘I want you to know something. I don’t see colour. I said, ‘Damn.’ And after that, we were off to the races.”

“Jack really did a good job,” added Walls, 38. “And people are going to think I’m making up this fabricated answer, but here’s the thing, he put his all into it, he was a technician of his craft, and he worked hard every day. He wanted to get better,” he explained.

Walls then expressed how he’s been “doing this for a while,” and he’s had “very few cast members call me before we get started to say, ‘Let’s just run and read the lines.'”

Walls ended his answer by saying that when people see the movie, they will be “very surprised in a good way.”

“White Men Can’t Jump” premieres on Disney+ in Canada on May 19.