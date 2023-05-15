Click to share this via email

The first glimpse at Kaley Cuoco’s latest series, “Based on a True Story”, has dropped.

The trailer, which was released on Monday, features Cuoco immersing herself in a gripping murder mystery, fuelled by her love for true crime podcasts.

Cuoco utilizes her obsession with true crime and plots to catch a local serial killer on her own podcast amid financial troubles with her husband, played by Chris Messina.

‘Based on a True Story’ — Photo: Peacock

The trailer begins with Cuoco as pregnant Ava Burlett as she’s viewing a true crime podcast on her phone discussing a murder happening in her own community.

“They’re talking about this serial killer that’s like basically in our backyard,” she exclaims to her husband. “It is so exciting.”

However, as Ava fulfills her life with true crime podcasts, her real-life responsibilities suffer.

“We can’t pay any of our bills, you just lost your job, and we have a baby on the way,” she asks her husband. “So tell me, how are we going to get by?”

‘Based on a True Story’ — Photo: Peacock

After witnessing a murder committed by the notorious “West Side Ripper”, Ava attempts to bring the suspected killer onto her podcast.

“No one ever went broke betting on America’s obsession with murder. He’ll never hurt anyone ever again — or we go to the cops,” she excitedly says.

Cuoco and Messina join forces with Tom Bateman, Natalia Dyer and more in the upcoming dramedy series.

“Based on a True Story” streams June 8 on Peacock.