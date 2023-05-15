Click to share this via email

Even his co-stars are on the Jack Harlow thirst train.

“White Men Can’t Jump” stars Teyana Taylor and Laura Harrier sat down with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey and talked about the internet’s thirst for the rapper-turned-actor.

“We’ve all seen it,” Harrier admits of the online love for Harlow.

“Is he fully aware of all the thirst?” Hickey asked.

“I can’t speak to his thirst awareness,” the actress said, “but I will say working with him and knowing him now, like I get it.”

Taylor was a bit more candid though, saying, “He’s definitely aware of his thirst. You know the way he carries himself. He knows.”

Laughing, Harrier admitted, “He knows what he’s doing, I’ll give him that. He knows what he’s doing, and he’s cute. I get it. He’s a babe.”

Harlow stars in the remake of the ’90s basketball comedy, opposite Sinqua Walls.

“White Men Can’t Jump” premieres May 19 on Disney+.