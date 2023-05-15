The “Mean Girls” movie musical may see some familiar faces returning.

Jonathan Bennett is teasing his possible involvement in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical based on the original 2004 movie.

“There’s some talks going on about certain things,” the actor said of the upcoming film when asked by People at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards. “Let’s just say that.”

Looking back on his time in the iconic film, Bennett said it was “so fun to be a part of a movie like Mean Girls, where so many people have such a good reaction and such a heartwarming feeling when they think about our movie, because it changed their lives in so many ways. It changed my life.”

The 41-year-old starred in the original movie as the romantic interest, Aaron Samuels, with the cast of Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.

For Bennett, one of the important points of the movie was the emphasis on the harm of bullying.

“It made people realize what bullying was in high school. And in a lot of ways, I think “Mean Girls” is the first movie that actually showed what bullying was and brought it to light,” he explained. “But they used comedy with Tina Fey’s amazing writing to be able to talk about it. And I think it was an important movie for so many reasons, but for to bring light to bullying.”

The film was adapted in a critically-acclaimed Broadway musical in 2018, with the movie musical adaptation being announced in 2020.

“Senior Year” actress Angourie Rice set to star as Cady Heron, “Sex Lives of College Girls” star Renée Rapp will reprise her Broadway role as Regina George, Auli’i Cravalho, the voice actress behind 2016’s Moana, will play Janis, and Jaquel Spivey, from Broadway’s A Strange Loop, will play Damian.

Avantika and Bebe Wood will around out the Plastics with Karen and Gretchen, while “The Summer I Turned Pretty” actor Christopher Briney will take on the role of Aaron Samuels.