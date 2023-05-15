Even the Fab Five can be messy sometimes.

The stars of “Queer Eye” sat down with ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon to chat about season 7, and they talked about which of them is the messiest.

“I heard that you all share a trailer on set, which is insane to me because we know that isn’t what is done in Hollywood situations,” Dixon said, asking, “Bobby, who is the messiest queen in that trailer?”

Before Bobby Berk could answer, he noticed a look on Jonathan Van Ness’ face, reacting, “Why did you flinch, Jonny?”

“You watch your mouth,” Van Ness joked, to which Berk said, “I think that says it all!”

Defending himself, the hairstylist said, “It’s not that I’m the most mess. I have the most stuff. And it takes a lot to look this good. You know, these other boys don’t understand, they don’t know about this hair and these breasts.”

“We do, because we see it every day in the trailer that we share,” Antoni Porowski responded.

“They do know about it, because they see it a lot,” Van Ness admitted. “But it does take a lot to look this intense.”

Berk explained, “The reason why we’re all in the same trailer is, A: we love each other. And even when there’s extra ones, we all end up in the same one. But also we’re in these small neighbourhoods.”

Karamo then chimed in to defend Van Ness, “I gotta be honest. Jon is not messy. You actually come in with your assistants. You take your stuff out. You’re actually really great.”

“You’re not messy,” Porowski agreed. “It’s just that sometimes, you have a lot of stuff going on all the time, and there’s a bit of coffee spillage.”

“I am kind of like… with my coffee,” Van Ness admitted, miming shaking while holding a mug.

“Queer Eye” season 7 is streaming now on Netflix.