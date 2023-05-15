Halle Bailey attends the U.K. Premiere of "The Little Mermaid" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 15, 2023 in London, England.

Halle Bailey shared a sweet encounter with a “Little Mermaid” fan.

The actress, who will hit the big screen on May 26 as Ariel in the upcoming live action Disney film, touched down in London, England on Monday for the U.K. premiere of the “The Little Mermaid”.

Bailey hit the ocean blue carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square for the latest stop on the film’s press tour where she was greeted by an adorable young fan who was holding Mattel’s new Ariel mermaid doll, designed to mirror Bailey’s image in “The Little Mermaid”.

The actress is seen interacting with the little girl in the photograph below.

Halle Bailey attends the U.K. Premiere of “The Little Mermaid” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 15, 2023 in London, England. — Photo: Joe Maher/WireImage

Mattel added ‘The Little Mermaid’ inspired new Ariel mermaid doll which has been designed to mirror Halle Bailey’s image in the upcoming movie. Mattel has incorporated Bailey’s complexion, hair and many lookalike characteristics of Bailey’s.

Photo via Mega Agency — Photo credit: Mattel/Mega Agency

The priceless moment comes after Bailey made another young fan’s dream come true at Walt Disney World in March.