The highly anticipated adrenaline-fueled final trailer for “Fast X” has arrived.

High-octane drama and jaw-dropping stunts are on full display in the latest trailer for the 10th franchise installment of the “Fast” films, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Mamoa, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges.

‘FAST X’ — Photo: Universal Studios

The stakes have never been higher for Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) as he confronts a relentless enemy from his past, driven by a thirst for vengeance that threatens to obliterate everything he loves.

In 2011’s “Fast Five”, Tom and his crew took out drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and his Brazillian empire, but what they didn’t know is that Reyes’ son, Dante (Jason Momoa) witnessed the whole ordeal and has spent the last 12 years plotting a plan to may see Dom suffer for his actions.

‘FAST X’ — Photo: Universal Pictures

The heart-pumping drama comes to a head when Dom realizes the main target of Dante’s plan is his eight-year-old son Leo Perry.

“Fast X” speeds into theatres on Friday, May 19.