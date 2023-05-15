Nicole Williams is looking back on her iconic Sports Illustrated photoshoot.

The “WAGS” star covers the 2023 Swimsuit Issue with a visibly pregnant stomach, making history as the second model to appear in the annual edition while visibly pregnant. Katrina Scott was the first in 2022.

This was apparently a deliberate choice on the magazine’s part.

“They knew I was pregnant. And I was very pregnant. And at the time I can’t remember how far along I was. I was only like a few months. So I wasn’t like I was just beginning to show,” she told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman. “So I felt like it was so far away, I was like ‘I want to shoot now.'”

They asked Williams whether she would be willing to wait until she was much further along in her pregnancy, which she allowed.

“‘We want you really pregnant. Like, can you, can you shoot it like seven or eight months?'” she recalled the magazine requesting. “I was like, ‘Yes.’ So yeah, I shot at almost eight months pregnant, like right at the end of seven, seven months. And yeah, I flew all the way to Dominica, like huge. And I shot with my big belly.”

She gave birth to her first child with NFL player Larry English in January, their baby girl India.

“Our sweet baby girl is here and we are over the moon in love!!!” she told People at the time.