The new JFK Thriller “Assassination” reveals its star-studded cast.

David Mamet’s new film will tell the story of the late American president John F. Kennedy’s famous assassination from the perspective of the mob that hired the hit on his life. Chicago mob kingpin Sam Giancana was said to have made the call as payback for JFK turning his back on them after they helped him to secure the election.

Deadline reports that Oscar winner Al Pacino, Oscar nominee Viggo Mortensen, Oscar nominee John Travolta, BAFTA winner Shia LaBeouf, NBR Award winner Rebecca Pidgeon and Golden Globe nominated singer and actress Courtney Love are set to star in the new film.

Aside from directing, Mamet also co-wrote the script with Nicholas Celozzi, with Arclight launching the film for the Cannes market.

“With the undeniable talent of David Mamet at the helm and our stellar cast led by Viggo Mortensen, Al Pacino, Shia LaBeouf and John Travolta, the stars have truly aligned. Assassination is a riveting and gripping thriller set in a pivotal period in American history, brilliantly crafted by Mamet – it’s an absolutely fantastic project,” said Arclight Films Chairman Gary Hamilton.