Jennifer Anniston is staging a covert operation.

To celebrate the national in-store launch of her beauty brand LolaVie, the “Morning Show” actress took a trip to Ulta to see how the event was going.

She shared the video to Instagram with the caption, “Annnd, we’re live at @UltaBeauty! @LolaVie is officially in ALL stores across the country. So exciting 🥳👏🏼🩵”.

“This is very exciting,” Aniston said as she opened the video. “We’re at Ulta, and we’re going to sneak in. LolaVie is launching.”

The 54-year-old then donned an impromptu disguise with a floppy hat and oversized sunglasses.

“We’re going to go see what it looks like. Let’s go!” she continued.

The “Friends” alum then walked around the store, even speaking with a store clerk about the line of products.

After purchasing her products, she did a little unpacking in her car, gushing, “This is so exciting!”

While fans were amused at her antics, a few commenters questioned the usefulness of her disguise.

“your voice reveals everything,” teased one fan while another commented, “I’m sorry but a half eaten floppy hat and a pair of shades can’t disguise @jenniferaniston”.