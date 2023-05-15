When the Biebers aren’t hitting up an exclusive red carpet event, they’re most likely at home enjoying a low-key lifestyle despite their stardom.

Hailey recently revealed that the couple love to stay in and host their family and friends at their $20 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Whether it be summer barbeques with their friends, game nights, or watching sports in their theatre room, Hailey took pride in sharing that “the Biebers love to host” in a new interview with Sunday Times Style Magazine.

“We had a Super Bowl party this year,” Hailey told the publication, noting that, when it comes to feeding their guests, she takes charge in the kitchen.

“I really love to cook. I like to do some sort of pasta and a protein – whether it’s salmon or chicken. There’s something really joyful about people consuming your food. I like to take care of people,” the “What’s In My Kitchen” host shared.

When Hailey and Justin aren’t bust entertaining guests, they love to wind down together, spending quality time watching Netflix and “hang[ing] out by the pool.”

The Rhode founder revealed that the pair’s most recent Netflix binge was the hit comedy “Beef”, starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

The Biebers’ mansion, which they purchased in August 2020, has plenty of room for guests. The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom home sits on 2.5 acres of land in Beverly Park, a gated subset of Beverly Hills. The couple’s property also includes a full size tennis court and a koi pond, and their neighbours are Denzel Washington and Sofia Vergara.

Elsewhere during the interview, Hailey admitted she’s “scared” of having children.