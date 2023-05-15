Kiefer Sutherland is ready to reprise his role as corporate spy John Weir in “Rabbit Hole”.

While news of a second season remains unknown, the actor gushed over wanting Paramount+ to renew the thriller series for another season.

“I absolutely adored working on the show, and I absolutely love John [Requa] and Glenn [Ficarra] and their process,” he said of the series creators in a new interview with TV Insider. “And I just absolutely love the cast. It was an extraordinary group of people, and we had an awful lot of fun working, and yeah, I hope we get to do it again.”

Sutherland, who’s used to filming projects for TV networks, explained the “odd” difference between working for networks verses streamers.

READ MORE: ‘Rabbit Hole’ Trailer: Kiefer Sutherland Becomes The Target In Paramount+ Corporate Espionage Series

“It’s so weird now because I did ten years on ’24’, and I did three years of ‘Designated Survivor’, two years of ‘Touch’, and those were all network-based shows — at least ‘Designated Survivor’ ’til the final year, then it was Netflix,” he told the outlet. “With the networks, there was a relationship somehow that would get developed pretty quickly and you would know. You would get a sense it would be leaning one way or another, and you would pretty much know as you were finishing up your season what was going to happen.”

Meanwhile, “with the streaming services — with Paramount+ and [Sutherland’s] experience with Netflix,” he said ” there’s kind of a wall between the group that makes whatever the programming is and the people that actually program it.

READ MORE: Kiefer Sutherland Isn’t Closing The Door On More ’24’: ‘The Story Is Unresolved’

“And I don’t know why, but Nielsen’s not publishing the ratings for these shows particularly. And so there’s a lot of counting and figuring that’s going on that really you’re not involved with at all,” he continued. “It’s just changed. So it is very odd to not have a sense of where they stand with it.”

The British-Canadian star, 56, noted that he believes “all” streaming services operate this way because of what he’s “heard from other actors and writers as well.”

After premiering in March, “Rabbit Hole”‘s first season recently concluded on May 7. All eight episodes of Season 1 are available to stream on Paramount+.