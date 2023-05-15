Rachel Brosnahan “would jump at the chance” to join the “Superman” empire.

The 32-year-old actress, who is rumoured to be one of the candidates for the role of Lois Lane in the upcoming “Superman: Legacy” movie, addressed the casting rumours while appearing on “The View” on Monday.

“I mean, look, take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt, is my first piece of advice,” she said. “But it would be extraordinary. I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist who is far from a damsel in destress. And I would jump at the chance if it arose.”

Over the weekend, writer/director James Gunn also addressed the film’s casting, tweeting that he “would never comment on who is or isn’t AUDITIONING for a role.

“That’s the actor’s business only & isn’t something I’d make public unless they did it first after the fact,” he tweeted on Saturday.

“For now, only one person has been CAST in ‘Superman: Legacy’,” he added, “and it isn’t any of the regular players in the Superman world.”