Halle Bailey delivered a mesmerizing performance of “Part of your World” as she sang “The Little Mermaid” track live for the first time post-production.

Ahead of the premiere of the live-action Disney remake, in which Bailey stars as princess Ariel, the actress and singer performed the classic song that was released back in 1989 as part of the original animated film’s soundtrack.

Taking to stage in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland in California, Bailey owned the spotlight as she belted out the lyrics into her bedazzled microphone while donning an ocean-blue mermaid style gown.

READ MORE: Halle Bailey Gets Emotional With Sister Chlöe At ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere

Sticking to the theme, the castle illuminated behind Bailey as it took on a sea-themed background featuring floating bubbles and swimming fish.

As Bailey concluded the magical performance, which was part of “American Idol”‘s Disney night episode on Sunday, fireworks lit up the night sky.

After the performance aired on the reality singing competition, Bailey revealed on Instagram that the gig was filmed in the “freezing cold weather at 3am in [the] morning while [the] park [was] closed.”

READ MORE: Halle Bailey Meets Adorable Young Fan With ‘Little Mermaid’ Doll At U.K. Premiere

It appears the audience members, who waved around blue light-up sticks, were granted exclusive access into the park, given that it was shot after hours.

“First time singing ‘Part of your World’ live since filming. thank you @disneylittlemermaid & @americanidol for giving me the chance to do so on stage at disneyland,” Bailey captioned a video of her performance on Instagram. “Singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3am in morning while park is closed is no joke but we did it! only 11 more days until you all can watch the film !”

“The Little Mermaid” splashes into theatres on May 26.