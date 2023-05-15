Katy Perry channeled her inner Disney supermom powers for Sunday’s special themed episode of “American Idol”.

For Disney night, the singer decided to dress up like Elastigirl (a.k.a. Mrs. Incredible) from “The Incredibles”.

“I figured out that Mother’s Day and Disney Night were the same night. I had a whole different costume — maybe we’ll never ever see it maybe we’ll see it next time — but I went, ‘No, we’ve got to be the most iconic Disney mom,’ and it’s Elastigirl,” Perry said while speaking with ET’s Denny Directo following Sunday’s new “Idol” episode.

According to Perry, she spent a lot of time watching the movie with her 2-year-old daughter, Daisy — whom she shares with Orlando Bloom — to prepare for embodying the iconic character.

“We were watching the movie a couple of times this past week so I could really get into the mode and start talking like through the side of my mouth, which I still can’t get, but it was awesome,” Perry shared. “She loved it.”

“We had a wonderful Mother’s Day this morning and then, you know, I turned into Elastigirl,” she added. “That’s what moms do! They just know how to juggle so hard. Like, do a little brunch and then get into a full latex costume.”

Following the show, Perry took to Instagram, sharing several photos of her costume.

“My secret identity is….Mom,” the superstar captioned a set of images of herself posing in character on the “Idol” stage.

Then, Perry had some backstage fun as she recorded a video of herself a.k.a. Elastigirl busting out some dance moves in the skintight latex fit to a remixed audio clip of “I like big books and I cannot lie.”

In a third post, Perry shared a few screenshots of herself from the “Idol” episode, plus a behind-the-scenes video of herself getting dressed into the costume.

The “Roar” hitmaker never fails to go all-out for the annual Disney themed episode. Hours before the show, Perry took a trip down memory lane as she shared photos of her costumes over the years, which included a handful of Disney princesses, a sea villain and even the classic circus elephant born with comically large ears.

On Sunday’s new “American Idol”, it was revealed who would be hitting the stage as a special guest performer during next week’s three-hour season finale.

Perry and her fellow judges — Richie and Luke Bryan — will all perform, alongside a huge slate of A-listers including Keith Urban, Clay Aiken & Ruben Studdard, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Pittbull, TLC, Lauren Daigle and Kevin Cronin.

The “American Idol” finale airs next Sunday May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5p.m. PT on ABC.