Jenna Dewan is opening up about the tragic loss of her friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide in December 2022 at the age of 40.

While attending the National Alliance of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles (NAMI WLA) annual gala on Friday, where she and Derek Hough presented the Heart of a Champion award in Boss’s honour to his wife Allison Holker Boss and their teenage daughter Weslie, Dewan chatted with People about how she’s moving forward from Stephen’s death and why it was important for her to be a part of the event surrounding mental health.

“This is incredible, to have the moment to share in his love, light, and legacy. And being here to support Allison and their family I’ve known for so many years. They are truly the absolute best, biggest-hearted [people]. They take care of everybody else,” the actress and dancer told People on the red carpet.

“And I just think being here to help support her and her family and moving forward from tragedy and also supporting his legacy and his love and light and what he did for the world,” she continued. “You saw how everybody really felt this and felt him, and he touched so many people. So to be able to be here and honour that is really important to me.”

The “Step Up” star elaborated on the mark Stephen left on the world.

“I do think his legacy already is love, light, [and] bringing his incredible grace. I think there was an uplifting energy that he gave to other people, and I think if there’s any lesson or anything we take home from this, it is what you present is not always what is the full picture,” she shared.

“I hope people can see that you can struggle and be strong, and being strong doesn’t mean you don’t struggle,” she noted. “I think that is important to highlight tonight.”

Since Stephen’s shocking death, conversations about the stigma surrounding mental health have sparked significantly, which Dewan fully supports.

“I have a lot of mental health issues in my family and our history. And so I’ve seen family members of mine struggle. I’ve seen a lot of shame around it. I’ve seen a lot of not wanting to comport or accept the help that is needed,” Dewan, 42, shared. “That needs to change. We need to discuss it more. It needs to be something that is openly okay to discuss, to get help for. And I think that talking about it is really one of the main ways to do it.”

Earlier this month, in Allison’s first interview since her husband’s passing, she also stressed the significance of “feeling safe” when speaking out about mental health.